DSV Panalpina mulling bid for Deutsche Bahn's Schenker - Manager Magazin

BERLIN, May 19 (Reuters) - Several logistics firms including DSV Panalpina are considering making a bid for Deutsche Bahn’s logistics unit Schenker, Manager Magazin reported on Wednesday, citing industry sources.

The magazine said that the railway operator was planning to divest from its subsidiary after a national election due in Germany in September. It added that the unit was worth 8 to 10 billion euros.

Deutsche Bahn, which has previously always said it has no plans to sell Schenker, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on this latest report.