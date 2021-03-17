Deutsche Bahn to post 2020 loss of 5.7 bln eur - sources

BERLIN, March 17 (Reuters) - Germany’s dominant railroad operator Deutsche Bahn is to post a 5.7 billion euro ($6.78 billion) loss for 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic led to a slump in passengers, two sources told Reuters.

Revenue fell 10% to around 40 billion euros and net debt rose to 29.3 billion euros last year from 24 billion in 2019, the sources said.