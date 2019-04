BERLIN, April 4 (Reuters) - German railway operator Deutsche Bahn has asked Siemens and Bombardier to fix quality issues with its newest ICE 4 high-speed trains, the state-owned company said on Thursday.

Some of the trains’ carriage frames do not meet agreed quality requirements, Deutsche Bahn said, adding that safety was not affected.

It will however not accept delivery of any more new ICE 4 trains for the time being, the company said.