May 24, 2018 / 8:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

RPT-Deutsche Bank's chairman defends abrupt change in CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers, no changes to text)

FRANKFURT, May 24 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank chairman Paul Achleitner on Thursday defended his decision to abruptly change top management last month.

“We had to act - even though it wasn’t originally our intention to make our change so swiftly,” he told shareholders.

“Personally I had hoped that the reshuffle at the top of our bank would be made in a constructive spirit at today’s annual general meeting.” (Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Victoria Bryan)

