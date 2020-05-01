Shareholder advisor urges vote of no confidence for Deutsche Bank chair

FRANKFURT, May 1 (Reuters) - Top shareholder advisor Glass Lewis has called on Deutsche Bank investors to vote against ratifying the actions of the bank’s chairman Paul Achleitner at this month’s annual general meeting citing “performance” concerns.

“We believe that a vote against the ratification of Dr. Achleitner for the past fiscal year is warranted,” Glass Lewis said in its report to shareholders.

Deutsche Bank wasn’t immediately able to comment. (Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Edward Taylor)