FRANKFURT, April 24 (Reuters) - The supervisory board of Deutsche Bank has voiced support for its chairman, Paul Achleitner, who has come under fire for his handling of management changes at the bank.

“The entire Supervisory Board has never had, and still does not have, any doubts concerning Dr. Achleitner’s comprehensive personal and professional skills and integrity,” the board said in a document posted to Deutsche Bank’s website on Tuesday. (Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Maria Sheahan)