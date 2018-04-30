FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 30, 2018 / 7:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

Proxy advisor Glass Lewis urges vote against Deutsche Bank board actions at AGM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 30 (Reuters) - Influential proxy adviser Glass Lewis has recommended that shareholders in Deutsche Bank vote against ratifying the actions of the management and supervisory boards at the lender’s 2018 annual general meeting next month.

German companies typically ask shareholders to approve the actions of their boards over the previous year at the annual shareholder meetings. Votes against the boards’ actions amount to a vote of no confidence but are largely symbolic. (Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.