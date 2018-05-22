Shareholder advisor Hermes EOS for more effective leadership at Deutsche Bank

FRANKFURT, May 22 (Reuters) - Shareholder advisor Hermes EOS on Tuesday called for more effective leadership at Deutsche Bank and said the supervisory board should start to consider a succession plan for the bank’s chairman. “We ask whether the management board changes could simply mask an underlying problem, namely, the lack of an implementable strategy that creates value for shareholders and other stakeholders,” Hans-Christoph Hirt, head of Hermes EOS at Hermes Investment Management, said in a statement.

