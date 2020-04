FRANKFURT, April 30 (Reuters) - A key advisor to Deutsche Bank chief executive Christian Sewing will join the bank’s management board and assume the helm of the lender’s business in Asia, Deutsche announced on Thursday.

Alexander von zur Muehlen, currently head of strategy at the loss-making bank, will replace Werner Steinmueller, who is retiring in a long-expected move. (Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Edward Taylor)