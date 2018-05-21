MOVES-Deutsche Bank's Asia fixed income chief to also head transaction banking

HONG KONG, May 21 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG said on Monday that David Lynne, its Asia Pacific chief for fixed-income and currencies, will also take on the role of head of its global transaction banking unit in the region.

Lynne, who joined Deutsche Bank in 1995 and is based in Singapore, will replace Lisa Robins who left the German lender last year after a six-year stint to join Standard Chartered .

Deutsche and other foreign banks including HSBC have been sharpening their focus on Asia transaction banking - the business of financing trade, managing cash and facilitating payments - at a time of growing intra-regional trade. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)