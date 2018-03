FRANKFURT, March 21 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank narrowed the price range of the initial public offering of its asset management unit, DWS, valuing it at as much as 6.6 billion euros ($8.10 billion), a bookrunner said on Wednesday.

The new price range is between 32 and 33 euros per share, compared with an initial price range of 30 to 36 euros per share that would have valued DWS at as much as 7.2 billion euros.