FRANKFURT, March 23 (Reuters) - Shares of Deutsche Bank’s asset management arm DWS rose slightly on Friday in their trading debut on the Frankfurt stock exchange, a milestone in the German lender’s turnaround plan.

The opening share price of 32.55 euros compares with the issue price of 32.50 euros set by the bank on Thursday, a level expected to generate proceeds of about 1.4 billion euros for Deutsche. (Reporting by Tom Sims and Douglas Busvine Editing by Ludwig Burger)