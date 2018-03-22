FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2018 / 5:58 PM / in 16 hours

Deutsche Bank asset management arm DWS sets IPO price at 32.50 euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 22 (Reuters) - DWS, the asset management arm of Deutsche Bank, said on Thursday the price for its initial public offering was set at 32.50 euros per share, giving the business a market capitalisation of 6.5 billion euros ($8.00 billion).

The proceeds and valuation are less than the bank had originally hoped for, but the start of trading, scheduled for Friday on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, will mark the most tangible milestone yet in Chief Executive Officer John Cryan’s struggle to restructure the flagship German bank. ($1 = 0.8126 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan. Editing by Jane Merriman)

