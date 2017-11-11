FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank picks asset-management IPO bookrunners -source
Sections
Featured
UK’s mess goes beyond Brexit
Commentary
UK’s mess goes beyond Brexit
How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
SAUDI ARABIA
How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
Bitcoin slides by over $1,000 in less than 48 hours
Future of Money
Bitcoin slides by over $1,000 in less than 48 hours
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 11, 2017 / 3:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Deutsche Bank picks asset-management IPO bookrunners -source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has selected Barclays, Citigroup and Credit Suisse as senior bookrunners for the initial public offering (IPO) of its asset-management arm, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

A spokesman for Deutsche Asset Management declined to comment on the selection of bookrunners, which was first reported on Friday by Bloomberg.

Deutsche Bank, which will be the main bookrunner, said in March it planned to list the asset management arm, which could achieve a total valuation of around 8 billion euros ($9 billion), within two years as part of an overhaul following costly lawsuits and trading scandals.

It is expected to raise about 2 billion euros from listing about a quarter of the business.

The junior bookrunners helping to market the IPO to investors will be BNP Paribas, Unicredit, UBS, Morgan Stanley and ING.

“The decision in favour of these banks has already been taken,” the person said. ($1 = 0.8574 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Framke; Editing by Georgina Prodhan and Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.