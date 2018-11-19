Financials
November 19, 2018 / 10:58 AM / in 30 minutes

Deutsche Bank buys back senior bonds to optimise financing

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said on Monday that it was buying back Euro-denominated senior non-preferred securities worth 1 billion euros as it aims to optimise its refinancing.

“Using a small part of our high cash position to repurchase senior non-preferred securities reflects our aim to redeploy excess liquidity without taking undue risk,” Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke said in a statement.

The bank’s liquidity reserves stood at 268 billion euros at the end of September.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.