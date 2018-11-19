Deutsche Bank buys back senior bonds to optimise financing

FRANKFURT, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said on Monday that it was buying back Euro-denominated senior non-preferred securities worth 1 billion euros as it aims to optimise its refinancing.

“Using a small part of our high cash position to repurchase senior non-preferred securities reflects our aim to redeploy excess liquidity without taking undue risk,” Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke said in a statement.

The bank’s liquidity reserves stood at 268 billion euros at the end of September.