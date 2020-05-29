Deutsche Bank to issue first green bond - sources

FRANKFURT, May 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is planning to issue its first green bond after the Pentecost holiday, two people familiar with the matter said, adding it would have a volume of 500 million euros ($556 million).

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

Green bonds are a category of fixed-income securities that raise capital for projects with environmental benefits. Global green bond issuance is expected to be between $300-$375 billion this year, which would be a new record. ($1 = 0.8993 euros) (Reporting by Patricia Uhlig; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)