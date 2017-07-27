Deutsche Bank managers waive $45 mln in bonus payments

FRANKFURT, July 27 (Reuters) - Eleven Deutsche Bank executives who served during the financial crisis and afterwards have agreed to waive 38.4 million euros ($44.9 million) in bonuses to make amends for past misdeeds by the bank, the German lender said on Thursday.

"The supervisory board appreciates the fact that with the additional waiver of bonuses, the management board members in office at that time are making a further personal contribution to closing this chapter," Chairman Paul Achleitner said. "This helps us to look forward toward the future again." ($1 = 0.8549 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Victoria Bryan)