Deutsche Bank aims for 1.8 billion euro bonus pool, Handeslblatt reports

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is aiming to pay bankers 1.8 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in bonuses for 2020, a sharp increase from the previous year, Germany’s Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday.

The figure compares with 1.5 billion euros in bonuses paid for 2019, making for an increase of roughly 20%.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

$1 = 0.8244 euros Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

