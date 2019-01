FRANKFURT, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s management board has decided to cut the lender’s 2018 bonus pool by around 10 percent in an effort to cut costs while retaining talent, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Bloomberg, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, also reported that bonuses would be paid more selectively.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Tom Sims, editing by Tassilo Hummel)