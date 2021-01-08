BRIEF-Deutsche Bank enters deferred prosecution agreement related to FCPA, commodities

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche bank lawyer says the deferred prosecution agreement is for three years Deutsche bank agreement in criminal case would resolve two charges, including conspiring to violate the foreign corrupt practices act--court hearing Judge says deutsche bank’s criminal monetary penalty and disgorgement total $87.1 mln -- court hearing Judge says most of the payout relates to fcpa conduct, while a smaller portion relates to commodities trading conduct Deutsche bank is entering a deferred prosecution agreement -- lawyer for bank says at hearing in brooklyn, new york federal court u.s. Prosecutor says deutsche bank is resolving corruption case, and simultaneously resolving civil case by u.s. Securities and exchange commission