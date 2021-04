FRANKFURT, April 23 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has reached a pay deal with staff at call centres who have been on strike, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The agreement brings to an end a months-long labour dispute involving about 650 staff in Berlin and Essen at the call centre unit DB Direkt. (Reporting by Patricia Uhlig; Writing by Tom Sims, editing by Kirsti Knolle)