ECB hikes Deutsche Bank's capital requirement to 11.82 percent

FRANKFURT, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank, Europe’s top banking regulator, has hiked the minimum capital requirement Deutsche Bank needs to hold to 11.82 percent from an earlier requirement of 10.69 percent, Germany’s flagship lender said on Thursday.

Deutsche Bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio stood at 13.55 percent at the end of 2018.

“The increase is entirely attributable to the final step of the four-year phase-in of the capital conservation buffer and the G-SIB (global systemically important banks) buffer which became fully effective on 1 January 2019,” Deutsche Bank said in a statement.

The capital requirements also determine restrictions on distributions in the form of dividends, variable remuneration and coupon payments to holders of additional tier 1 instruments.