Deutsche Bank begins CEO search as it runs out of quick fixes - sources

FRANKFURT, March 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has begun the search for a new chief executive, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, as investors grow frustrated with the slow turnaround of the loss-making German lender.

Paul Achleitner, chairman of the board, has initiated a search to replace John Cryan, the British chief executive officer who has been in office less than three years, the people said on condition of anonymity.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment. (Additional reporting by Edward Taylor Editing by Arno Schuetze)