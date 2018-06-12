FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 12, 2018 / 1:51 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Deutsche Bank CEO says Europe must create conditions for banking consolidation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 12 (Reuters) - Europe needs to create the conditions for banking consolidation before the continent can form real European banking champions, Deutsche Bank’s chief said on Tuesday.

Christian Sewing, the new CEO of Germany’s largest bank, said that the German and European markets were too fragmented, with disparate rules on insolvency, consumer protection, and mortgage securities.

“We don’t have a single market,” Sewing told politicians in Berlin. “At the moment, we have 28 individual markets.” (Reporting by Tom Sims Editign by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.