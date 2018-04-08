Deutsche Bank's Sewing to become new group CEO - source

FRANKFURT, April 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank co-deputy chief executive Christian Sewing is to become the new CEO of Germany’s biggest bank, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

Sewing tops a list of candidates to be presented by Chairman Paul Achleitner and is the preferred option, the person said, adding fellow co-deputy CEO Marcus Schenck was close to leaving the bank.

