April 8, 2018 / 9:53 AM / in 6 hours

Deutsche Bank's Sewing to become new group CEO - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank co-deputy chief executive Christian Sewing is to become the new CEO of Germany’s biggest bank, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

Sewing tops a list of candidates to be presented by Chairman Paul Achleitner and is the preferred option, the person said, adding fellow co-deputy CEO Marcus Schenck was close to leaving the bank.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Andreas Framke; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Edward Taylor and Tom Sims)

