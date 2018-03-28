FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2018 / 4:21 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Deutsche's CEO says "committed" to bank amid reports of successor search ‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 28 (Reuters) - John Cryan, chief executive of Deutsche Bank, said in a memo to staff on Wednesday that he was “absolutely committed” to the lender a day after Reuters and other news organizations reported that the bank was searching for a new chief.

“Once again we are the subject of widespread rumours,” Cryan said in the memo, posted on the bank’s website. “I just wanted to reaffirm that I am absolutely committed to serving our bank and to continuing down the path on which we started some three years ago.” ‍​ (Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Victoria Bryan)

