April 20, 2018 / 5:25 PM / in an hour

Multiple "No" votes at Deutsche Bank's April 8 meet to change CEO - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 20 (Reuters) - Multiple supervisory board members cast dissenting votes at a meeting that reshuffled top management at Deutsche Bank earlier this month, according to several people with knowledge of the matter.

Board chairman Paul Achleitner called the bank’s 20-member board to a hastily arranged telephone conference on April 8 to make three major decisions: To vote out former chief executive John Cryan, to vote in Christian Sewing to replace him, and to name two co-deputy CEOs.

In each decision, there were several “no” votes cast, said the sources on Friday. Both employee representatives on the board as well as investor representatives on the board cast dissenting votes, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

In the end, however, Christian Sewing was chosen as the bank’s new CEO, amid frustration over continuing losses at the German lender and a sagging share price.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

Reporting by Andreas Framke and Kathrin Jones Writing by Tom Sims Editing by Victoria Bryan

