Deutsche Bank CFO says holding structure not high on agenda right now

FRANKFURT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s finance chief said on Tuesday that opting for a holding company structure at the bank is not a priority at the moment.

It is “simply not high on the agenda”, Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke said at a financial forum in Frankfurt.

Last week, Reuters reported that the bank was considering such an overhaul that would loosen the bond between its retail and investment banks, according to three people with knowledge of the matter. (Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Arno Schuetze)