Big Deutsche Bank investors demand a succession plan for chairman Achleitner - sources

FRANKFURT, May 21 (Reuters) - Some major investors in Deutsche Bank are demanding a succession plan for the lender’s chairman, Paul Achleitner, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Achleitner, whose term expires in 2022, is coming under pressure just days ahead of the bank’s annual general meeting.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment for the bank and on behalf of Achleitner.

Bloomberg reported earlier Tuesday on increasing investor discontent with Achleitner. (Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Michelle Martin)