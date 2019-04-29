Deutsche Bank's Achleitner best-paid chairman of German companies -survey

FRANKFURT, April 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s Paul Achleitner, who oversaw failed plans to merge with Commerzbank, was the best-paid chairman of German bluechip companies last year, according to a survey published on Monday.

Achleitner bagged 858,000 euros ($957,785) for 2018, seven percent more than in 2017, consulting firm hkp said, comparing to an average pay for chairmen of 424,000 euros.

During Achleitners tenure at Deutsche Bank, which started in 2012, the lender’s share price has lost more than 70 percent.

He eclipsed the remuneration for healthcare group Fresenius’ Gerd Krick and car maker BMW’s Norbert Reithofer, who both received 640,000 euros and for Volkswagen’s Hans Dieter Poetsch who was paid 584,000 euros. ($1 = 0.8958 euros) (Reporting by Hans Seidenstücker Writing by Arno Schuetze Editing by Riham Alkousaa)