German court backs jail term for Deutsche banker's role in carbon tax fraud

KARLSRUHE, Germany, May 15 (Reuters) - Germany’s federal supreme court on Tuesday sentenced a former Deutsche Bank employee to three years in prison for his role in a carbon emission permit trading scheme designed to curb global warming but used to fraudulently collect tens of millions of euros of sales tax.

The ruling by the Federal Court of Justice affirmed the 2016 lower-court conviction of Helmut Hohnholz, formerly a regional sales manager with Deutsche’s global markets division.

The court also backed the judgements against three other former Deutsche bankers, who two years ago received suspended jail sentences. The case of one former employee of Deutsche’s tax accounting division was referred back to lower court as his active role in the crime could not be fully proven. ($1 = 0.8391 euros) (Reporting by Ursula Knapp Writing by Arno Schuetze Editing by Louise HEAVENS)