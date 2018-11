DUBAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - DWS Group, Deutsche Bank’s asset manager, has entered into a binding agreement to acquire an equity stake of 15 percent in Dubai-based Neo Technologies, the companies said on Sunday.

Under the deal, DWS and Neo Technologies will form a partnership to collaborate on the development and expansion of digital asset management services in the region, they said.

The value of the transaction was not disclosed. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Writing by Tom Arnold)