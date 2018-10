BERLIN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank will name Asoka Woehrmann to replace Nicolas Moreau as head of asset management business DWS, Handelsblatt daily reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Deutsche Bank, which owns 77.75 percent of DWS, declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker, Editing by Tassilo Hummel)