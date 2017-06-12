FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Deutsche Bank reaches $170 million Euribor-rigging settlement
June 12, 2017 / 9:12 PM / 2 months ago

Deutsche Bank reaches $170 million Euribor-rigging settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $170 million to settle an investor lawsuit accusing it of conspiring with other banks to manipulate the benchmark European Interbank Offered Rate, or Euribor, and related derivatives.

The preliminary settlement was filed on Monday with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, and requires a judge's approval.

It follows similar settlements with Barclays Plc and HSBC Holdings Plc for a respective $94 million and $45 million, which have won preliminary approval, according to court papers. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

