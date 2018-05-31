FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 1:03 PM / a few seconds ago

Deutsche Bank's U.S. ops deemed "troubled" by Fed a year ago - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 31 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve last year designated Deutsche Bank AG’s U.S. operations to be in “troubled condition”, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Fed’s assessment has not been previously been made public, it said, sending shares in the German lender around 5 percent lower on Thursday.

The “troubled condition” status is one of the lowest designations employed by the Fed, The WSJ said.

Deutsche Bank had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Edward Taylor Additional reporting by Kathrin Jones Editing by Maria Sheahan)

