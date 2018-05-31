FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 31, 2018 / 3:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Cost of insurance against Deutsche Bank default surges after WSJ report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to credit issued by German lender Deutsche Bank jumped on Thursday after the Wall Street Journal reported the U.S. Federal Reserve last year designated the bank’s U.S. operations to be in “troubled condition”.

Deutsche Bank’s 5-year credit default swaps (CDS) jumped by 22 basis points from Wednesday’s close to 183 basis points - the highest since December 2016, data from IHS Markit showed.

Shares in the bank plunged as much as 7.8 percent to a fresh record low at 9.134 euros. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Helen Reid; editing by Julien Ponthus and Emelia Sithole)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.