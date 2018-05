May 31 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve has designated Deutsche Bank AG's U.S. business in "troubled condition," the Wall Street Journal reported here on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Fed’s downgrade took place about a year ago, and has influenced Deutsche Bank’s moves to reduce risk-taking and required the lender to seek approval for U.S. hiring decisions, the Journal reported. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)