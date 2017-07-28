FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 days ago
MOVES-Deutsche Bank outlines regional management structure
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
China's appetite for oil may taper: Russell
Reuters Focus
China's appetite for oil may taper: Russell
China says it will defend interests if U.S. harms trade ties
China
China says it will defend interests if U.S. harms trade ties
Tech companies in the crosshairs on white supremacy
Technology
Tech companies in the crosshairs on white supremacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 28, 2017 / 8:42 AM / 18 days ago

MOVES-Deutsche Bank outlines regional management structure

Helene Durand

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank is continuing to reshape its financing and solutions group (FSG) business in Europe and has outlined the regional management structure, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

The German lender has named Philip Asp head of Benelux and Nordics, and Zoltan Kurali and Faisal Rahman as heads of Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Gerald Podobnik heads financial institutions for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, while retaining his roles as global head of capital solutions and co-head of FIG origination for EMEA.

Jonathan Gold, Podobnik's co-head of FIG origination, will look after UK and Irish financial institutions.

Away from financial institutions, Ole Matthiessen and Marc Mueller head Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Mueller is also co-head of corporate bonds for EMEA alongside Conor Hennebry, who will lead UK and Irish corporates.

Emmanuel Duclos heads France, Anna Lucarelli heads Italy, and Virilo Moro runs Spain, Portugal and Greece.

From a product perspective, Praveen Bhandari runs emerging markets, Peter Diamond heads the sovereign, supranational and agency business, Amedeo Ferri-Ricchi runs FX for EMEA, and Anna Lucarelli and Nick Corcoran run rates. Dominik Thumfart continues to head Deutsche's FSG transportation, infrastructure and energy origination

The reporting lines remain unchanged and Lorenzo Frontini continues to head FSG EMEA. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Steve Slater, Julian Baker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.