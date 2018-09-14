UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank extends contract of investment bank head Ritchie

* Extension for five years

* Comes as bank pares down investment bank footprint

* There had been uncertainty over the role (Updates with details, background)

FRANKFURT, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has extended the contract of its head of investment banking, Garth Ritchie, for five years, a spokeswoman confirmed on Friday, as the unit trims its overseas footprint.

There had been uncertainty whether Ritchie, who is also the bank’s co-deputy chief executive, would continue at the bank following management upheaval earlier this year.

The contract extension was agreed by the bank’s supervisory board at a meeting in Hamburg, the spokeswoman said.

The bank’s management and supervisory boards are meeting for an annual strategy review on Friday and Saturday. It is the first such meeting under the bank’s new CEO Christian Sewing.

Deutsche Bank is in the process of paring down its underperforming investment bank to focus on retail banking and asset management, which are seen as more stable revenue streams.