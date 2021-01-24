Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Banks

Deutsche Bank starts probe in relation to engagement with some clients

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank are pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

(Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG said on Sunday it began a probe in relation to engagement with some clients after the Financial Times reported earlier that the German lender was investigating the alleged mis-selling of investment banking products.

“We initiated an investigation in relation to our engagement with a limited number of clients. We cannot comment on details of the investigation until it is complete”, a Deutsche Bank spokesman said in an emailed statement late on Sunday.

