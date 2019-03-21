Westlaw News
Deutsche Bank accused of illegally firing Sikh woman who had brain tumor

Jonathan Stempel

Deutsche Bank AG was sued on Thursday by a Sikh woman who claims she was fired from her job as a program manager for complaining about discrimination, after she had taken a six-month leave following surgery for a brain tumor.

Rajnarind Kaur said she was fired in October 2018, ending nearly 8-1/2 years of employment, after her boss Sandro Boeri began baselessly painting her as a “mismatch” in response to her complaints to him and to human resources about discrimination.

