Deutsche Bank accused of illegally firing Sikh woman who had brain tumor

Deutsche Bank AG was sued on Thursday by a Sikh woman who claims she was fired from her job as a program manager for complaining about discrimination, after she had taken a six-month leave following surgery for a brain tumor.

Rajnarind Kaur said she was fired in October 2018, ending nearly 8-1/2 years of employment, after her boss Sandro Boeri began baselessly painting her as a “mismatch” in response to her complaints to him and to human resources about discrimination.

