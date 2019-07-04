MOVES-Deutsche Bank Saudi executive to join Alwaleed's Kingdom Holding

RIYADH/DUBAI, July 4 (Reuters) - Tamim Jabr, the chief executive of Deutsche Securities Saudi Arabia, a unit of Deutsche Bank, will join Prince Alwaleed bin Talal’s investment firm Kingdom Holding, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Deutsche Bank will look to replace Jabr, said one of the sources.

The bank declined to comment on the move, which was earlier reported by Bloomberg.

Kingdom Holding was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Stephen Kalin and Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Susan Fenton)