Strikes at Deutsche Bank planned throughout Germany - union

FRANKFURT, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank will face nationwide labour protests at its retail Postbank unit, German trade union verdi said on Thursday, as it ups pressure in wage talks.

Verdi is asking for a 7% wage hike with staff being offered the options of either receiving more money or working less.

The lender, which is in the process of integrating Postbank, the retail banking business once owned by Germany’s postal service, with its own retail banking operations to save costs, declined to comment.