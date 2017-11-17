FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Santander in exclusive talks to buy Deutsche's Polish assets-sources
Sections
Featured
Ambition to strain finances but investors unfazed
Tesla
Ambition to strain finances but investors unfazed
Metal recyclers prepare for electric car revolution
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Metal recyclers prepare for electric car revolution
Injured defector's parasites and diet hint at hard life
North Korea
Injured defector's parasites and diet hint at hard life
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 17, 2017 / 12:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

Santander in exclusive talks to buy Deutsche's Polish assets-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW/FRANKFURT, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Spanish bank Santander has entered exclusive talks to buy the bulk of Deutsche Bank’s business in Poland in a bid to strengthen its position in the highly competitive market, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The two banks are planning to sign a deal before year-end, ideally before Christmas, the sources said.

Deutsche Bank and Santander declined to comment. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Arno Schuetze; Additional reporting by Paul Day, Jesus Aguado Gonzalez and Angus Berwick in Madrid; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.