Allianz, Amundi consider options for deal with DWS - sources

FRANKFURT, April 24 (Reuters) - Allianz and Amundi are each considering their options in a potential deal with Deutsche Bank’s asset management unit DWS, people close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Germany’s biggest insurer and the French asset manager mostly owned by Credit Agricole, are each working with advisors to examine a possible deal, the people said.

Allianz has lined up Barclays to advise on a potential transaction, which could be structured as a merger between Allianz Global Investors and DWS, the people said.

Amundi’s advisor could not immediately be confirmed.

As Deutsche Bank is weighing a possible tie-up with Commerzbank, Germany’s flagship lender is considering a deal involving DWS and is in talks with Swiss bank UBS, three different people said, confirming a report in the Financial Times of “serious” merger talks.

Allianz, Amundi, DWS, UBS and Barclays declined to comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze Editing by Tassilo Hummel)