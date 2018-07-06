FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Hot Stocks
July 6, 2018 / 8:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

Deutsche Bank shares spike on report JPM and ICBC interested in stakes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 6 (Reuters) - Shares in Germany’s troubled Deutsche Bank jumped by 5 percent on Friday following a report in WirtschaftsWoche magazine that JPMorgan and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China may be interested taking a stake.

The business weekly, citing sources in the regional government of North Rhine-Westphalia, also said Chancellor Angela Merkel had met Axel Weber, the former Bundesbank head who is now chairman of Swiss bank UBS, to sound out his views on Deutsche Bank.

The German government and UBS had no immediate comment. Deutsche Bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Additional reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker, Oliver Hirt and Gernot Heller Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.