Berlin declines to comment on reports of possible Deutsche Bank-Commerzbank merger

BERLIN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - A German Finance Ministry spokeswoman declined on Wednesday to comment on reports that the government was seeking a merger of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank.

“It remains the case that we do not comment on speculation in media reports,” the spokeswoman said when asked about reports that Finance Minister Olaf Scholz was actively working on a fusion of Germany’s two largest lenders.

U.S. investor Cerberus, a major shareholder in both Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, is open to a merger between Germany’s two biggest lenders, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, raising the chances of a tie-up. (Reporting by Riham Alkoussaa Writing by Joseph Nasr Editing by Michelle Martin)