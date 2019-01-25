Financials
January 25, 2019 / 11:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

No one on Deutsche Bank board pushing for Commerzbank tie-up - union

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - No one on the supervisory board of Deutsche Bank is pushing for a near-term merger with rival Commerzbank, a Deutsche board member said.

“At the moment conditions are definitely not ripe,” said Frank Bsirske, a member of Deutsche Bank’s supervisory board member and chairman of Germany’s Verdi trade union.

“And for that reason it is currently not a topic either,” he told journalists in Berlin on Thursday evening.

Reporting by Holger Hansen; writing by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal

