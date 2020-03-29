MOVES-Deutsche Bank's Middle East CEO moves to Gulf International Bank

DUBAI, March 29 (Reuters) - Jamal Al Kishi, the chief executive officer for Deutsche Bank’s Middle East and Africa, has moved to Bahrain-based Gulf International Bank, GIB said in a statement.

He will work there as CEO of GIB B.S.C. and deputy group CEO, the bank - which is almost entirely owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund - said.

“Jamal Al Kishi has left Deutsche Bank to pursue another role in the region which best fits with the next step in his career,” an internal Deutsche Bank memo seen by Reuters said.

Al Kishi joined Deutsche Bank in 2007 and worked as CEO for Deutsche Securities Saudi Arabia and chief country officer for the kingdom before moving to Dubai, where we was CEO for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and chief country officer for the United Arab Emirates.