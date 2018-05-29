FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 9:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

Deutsche Bank cuts eight equities research positions in Dubai - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has cut eight positions within its equities research team in Dubai, as it moves to close the unit as part of a global scaling back of equities business, sources familiar with the matter said.

A Dubai-based spokesman for the bank declined to comment.

The sources declined to be identified because they are not authorised to speak publicly about the matter.

Deutsche pledged last week to cut at least 7,000 jobs under a restructuring.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Tom Arnold; Editing by Mark Potter

